New details in domestic shooting that left 2 dead at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds at the Afton Oaks Apartment Complex on Newcastle Avenue. Investigators believe one of them shot the other, but are still looking for a potential second shooter.

Officials identified the two as Averia Arceneaux, 33, and Johvon McKinley, 29. Court documents show Arceneaux had an active protective order against McKinley at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe McKinley shot Arceneaux, but they are still working to determine exactly how McKinley was shot. Baton Rouge police say his gunshot wounds do not appear to be self-inflicted.

Hours after police swarmed the complex, a nearby resident, Derwin Veal, said he was unsettled by what he witnessed.

"As I'm walking through my backyard, I noticed all the police presence going up and down the street quickly in their cars. You could hear the engines revving up. You could tell something happened," said Veal.

He and other neighbors said it's typically a quiet area.

Baton Rouge resident Rachel Smith said cases like this have become far too common.

"It's just so sad that somebody's loved one has been taken away from them because their partner has taken their life. It's always something so silly," said Smith.

According to Louisiana Department of Health data, Louisiana has the fifth-highest rate of women murdered by men in the nation, with 56% of those women having had a relationship with their killer.

"It's very concerning," Smith said. "Having all these weapons in the wrong hands is causing too much unnecessary violence, and we need to do something about it."

BRPD is still working to determine what led up to the shooting.