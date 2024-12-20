66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New details about teenager wanted in connection for body found burned in sugar cane field

2 hours 5 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2024 Dec 20, 2024 December 20, 2024 11:56 AM December 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - New details have emerged about an 18-year-old who is wanted for second-degree murder following the death of another 18-year-old whose body was found burned in a sugar cane field. 

Tyler Dante Davis, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder after he allegedly murdered and burned the body of Ja’Morius Mitchell out of Plaquemine, who was reported missing Dec. 12.

Arrest documents show Davis was arrested in November for battery of a dating partner. He bonded out on Nov. 25 for the charge, and his next court date was set for March 5, 2025. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days