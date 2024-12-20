New details about teenager wanted in connection for body found burned in sugar cane field

ADDIS - New details have emerged about an 18-year-old who is wanted for second-degree murder following the death of another 18-year-old whose body was found burned in a sugar cane field.

Tyler Dante Davis, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder after he allegedly murdered and burned the body of Ja’Morius Mitchell out of Plaquemine, who was reported missing Dec. 12.

Arrest documents show Davis was arrested in November for battery of a dating partner. He bonded out on Nov. 25 for the charge, and his next court date was set for March 5, 2025.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.