Latest Weather Blog
New charter school taking over former Prescott Middle, plans to pay teachers much more than local standard
BATON ROUGE - A charter school operator that has gained attention for its success in Colorado and Texas plans to take over Prescott Middle School this summer, according to The Advocate.
The Advocate reports that Third Future Schools, a Denver-based group, plans to take over Prescott Middle from Democracy Prep, a New York City-based group that surrendered its charter ion January after seven years in operation.
Third Future has several notable features that have made it stand out against other charter schools in Louisiana, including customized instruction for both high-flying and struggling students, out-of-state and out-of country field trips, and unique electives like photography and martial arts, the newspaper said.
Third Future also makes a point to pay its teachers at least $12,000 more than surrounding districts.
“In this case, it will probably be about $20,000 (more)," Third Future founder and CEO Mike Miles told The Advocate.
“(The teachers) don’t make the copies. They don’t make the PowerPoint presentations. The assignments, that’s done for them,” Miles said. “What they need to do is to teach like champions every time they are in front of kids. When they leave at 4:15 p.m., their work is done.”
Trending News
Louisiana’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted unanimously last week to have Third Future take control of the school for the next three school years through summer 2026.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver high on drugs when he hit pedestrian may get light sentence...
-
Business owner repeatedly charged for security light that doesn't exist
-
High school releases statement after 15-year-old was shot and killed in Ascension...
-
Police: Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation tried to 'disguise' stolen car...
-
Despite deadly on-duty crash, ex-LSP leader's son transferring to coveted new role
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss