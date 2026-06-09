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New charter school in Baton Rouge set to open at former South Boulevard Elementary School campus
BATON ROUGE — A new tuition-free public charter school is set to open in downtown Baton Rouge this August at the former South Boulevard Elementary School campus, which is currently undergoing renovations.
Harvest Commons School will serve elementary-age students and use a project-based learning model focused on hands-on education.
School leaders say students will learn through activities including gardening, animal care and other real-world experiences.
Officials say the school will be fully renovated and turned over in 60 days.
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Enrollment is already open for the school's first year, with classes set to begin in August.
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