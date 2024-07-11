New apartment community for survivors of domestic violence and their children now open

SCOTLANDVILLE - The Young Women's Christian Association of Greater Baton Rouge is celebrating the opening of its housing community for survivors of domestic violence.

According to the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (LCADV), Louisiana consistently leads the nation in domestic homicides and has ranked among the top five almost every year since 1997.

The $3.4 million community, Providence Place, has been in the works since 2017, and the groundbreaking for the project was in 2018.

Partners of the project such as the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Sharon Weston Broome, the City of Baton Rouge, the Parish of East Baton Rouge, and more provided the funding.

Providence Place will have twelve apartments designed to offer a supportive community and accessible resources for women and children "as they rebuild their lives and start anew after confronting major obstacles including trauma, loss and survival from domestic violence," YWCA Executive Director Dianna Payton said.

Over 19% of homicides in the city are caused by domestic violence, according to YWCA.

"The new community has been created, developed, and constructed by women for women," Payton said. "Every day, the YWCA receives phone calls from individuals in crisis. The call may be from a woman living in a car with her children or someone contemplating a safety plan. Our greatest challenge is providing the vital resource of housing; the dominant stability asset to enhancing their recovery is safety."

The complex is for women survivors and their children only. They are only expected to pay rent which is based on their income.

YWCA case managers identified the current leaseholders through the organization's client services.

Women will receive support and case management while living in the community.

About $18,000 of technology has been put into place to keep the survivor's safety from their abuser a priority. One feature are license plate and facial recognition surveillance cameras linked directly to law enforcement. Each building has a foyer accessible only with a keycard and to enter an apartment, one needs both a card and a key.

The YWCA is actively seeking businesses, foundations, organizations and individuals to underwrite apartment furnishings, kitchen and bath essentials, and child-friendly decor and learning tools.

If you are interested in being a sponsor, please call the Director of Community Services Shatonda Chandler at 225-383-0681 or via email at ChandlerS@YWCA-br.org.