New animal shelter on the way in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Three plots were narrowed down to one in the running for the next animal shelter in Ascension Parish. The three locations considered were an eight acres plot next to the Louisiana Flea Market, a 14 acres plot at the corner of Airline Highway and Roddy Road, and a six acres lot near Highway 44 and Black Bayou Road.

The winner in an eight-to-two vote among the Ascension Parish Council was the plot next to the Louisiana Flea Market. Councilwoman Teri Casso from District Eight says it was the obvious choice.

"That's the most highly visible property," Casso said. "It is located between our two major population areas."

The new shelter is meant to relive stress from Cara's House, the only other shelter in Ascension Parish. It's constantly overwhelmed with too many pets.

Since February the council has gone back and forth. Deciding which location came down to which was the best bang for the parishes buck.

The two that weren't chosen had obvious disadvantages for the council. One of the locations sitting too close to a neighborhood. Another location, according to Casso was not as accessible to the public.

"The concern is going to be noise and smell," Casso said. "People don't want to be disturbed. They don't want to smell the dog and they don't want to listen to it bark."

At more than $1 million, the plot next to the Louisiana Flea market was the most expensive among the list.

"We have reason to believe that the owner wants to be generous with the parish," the councilwoman said. "So we're hopeful that at the end of the day, we'll negotiate to a much more reasonable price, and maybe even not much more expensive than the other properties."

If during the negotiation process, the chosen location doesn't work, the other two properties will once again become contenders.