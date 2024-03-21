'Never put your eggs in one basket:' Local influencer discusses potential TikTok ban

BATON ROUGE - The House of Representatives is giving TikTok's parent company Byte Dance six months to either sell or face a loss of nearly 200 million users when the app is banned in the states.

However, there are a lot of steps to take before that becomes a reality.

Meanwhile, TikTok users and the creators who make a living posting on the app are anxiously waiting to see what happens.

Baton Rouge-born-and-raised influencer Landon Romano has more than 2 million followers on TikTok and hundreds and millions of views worldwide.

He, like thousands of other content creators, makes a living posting on apps.

"TikTok takes up maybe about 20 percent of my income. I'm a little different because I started on a different app. I already had an audience before TikTok even started," said Romano.

While he says he wouldn't be too negatively impacted if a ban happens, many of his friends would.

"It's not funny because a lot of people really would be in a bad situation if TikTok went away," Romano said. "A lot of TikTok-ers, influencers, it's the majority of their income because they started on TikTok. It's very hard to build an audience on Instagram, YouTube, other platforms. TikTok became so popular because it's easier to build an audience on there. It seems like everybody, anybody can go viral and build an audience."

Experts have said, however, it's unlikely that a full-on ban of TikTok in the U.S. will happen, despite what some lawmakers are saying.

While Senator John Kennedy hasn't decided how he will vote, Senator Bill Cassidy seems to be on board with forcing the sale, due to the app's current ownership having ties to the Chinese government.

"We don't want our young people being manipulated by the Chinese Communist Party. We like them to have access to the platform, but in a way in which we are confident is free from interventions from those who frankly wish to restrict the freedom of everyone around the world," said Cassidy.

It could take a while before it makes it to the senate floor. It's unclear whether senate leadership will even bring it up.

"I can't tell you how Chuck Schumer is going to handle this. I just don't know that," Cassidy said.

Romano's best advice for TikTok-ers in the meantime is to diversify your income streams.

"That's why you should never put your eggs in one basket," Romano said. "Maybe this is a life lesson for everybody, never put your eggs in one basket."