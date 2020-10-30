Neighbors share a roof but not political beliefs; plaster porch with opposing campaign signs

BATON ROUGE - A house on Park Boulevard in the Garden District of Baton Rouge might make you do a double-take. It's covered with President Donald Trump and Joe Biden campaign signs.

" I wanted people walking by this house to know that it's inclusive," Evan Chuch, a Biden supporter said.

"I want everybody who walks by to know that there are people here that are real Americans," Alexa Ratcliff, a President Trump supporter said.

The house Church and Ratcliff live in is a duplex.

Neighbors who share the same roof, and front lawn, but not the same politics. It's a duel of campaign posters that began when Church's wife posted a Biden sign in the front yard.

"That sign my wife saw online and thought it was funny and she put that sign out first," Church said.

But Ratcliff didn't think the Biden sign was funny, hanging an American Flag up in response.

"What better flag to fly than our beautiful American flag? I love Donald Trump. He's a great president", Ratcliff said.

The neighbors say despite their differences, they get along and speak with each other all of the time, but there's one thing they don't talk about, and that's politics.

"Two completely different families living right next to each other, living in peace, and you can't have that in other countries," Ratcliff said.

"It's a real testament that what can survive in 2020 with two neighbors," Church said.

This battle of campaign posters won't last much longer. A winner will be decided next week on Tuesday, election day.