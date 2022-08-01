Neighbor's tree falls through home months after woman first called worried about it

BATON ROUGE - One woman is thankful to be alive after her neighbor's tree came crashing through her bedroom over the weekend.

Charlie Albert first contacted 2 On Your Side about the tree in March, fearing it would fall during the next storm. On Saturday, there was just enough weather to make it happen.

"The wind was blowing and then I heard, you know, a cracking," she said.

The tree crashed through the rear of her home. Albert had been lying down watching TV when she heard a cracking noise. She said it was so loud she jumped out of bed and fell. Her husband came running in and they got out of the room just before that tree fell through the roof. The roof above the bedroom where Albert had been collapsed and debris filled the room.

The tree was growing on her neighbor's property, just on the other side of the fence. Albert has been watching it for years. It started dropping limbs like daggers through her roof.

"A huge limb fell and pierced through one of the bedrooms," she said.

She shared her concerns about the tree with her neighbor. Albert says he was unable to come up with the funds to remove the tree.

"He said he didn't have the money and I know I don't," Albert said.

Albert was hoping to find someone with a crane to help remove the tree before it fell. It didn't happen in time.

Even though the tree fell, Albert has done a lot to prepare. She had taken photos of the tree, sent a certified letter to her neighbor, and contacted her insurance company.

"They told me there wasn't anything they could do until the tree fell," she said.

Now there's plenty to do, and Albert says she needs all the help she can get.