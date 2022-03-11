Neighbor's tree concerning to homeowner; what to do in similar situation

BATON ROUGE - There is a tree hanging over a woman's house, and she's concerned it could fall -- but that tree isn't rooted on her property. She called 2 On Your Side for help.

Charlie Albert moved into her Baton Rouge home in 1979. She says she's watched the neighborhood and vegetation grow up around her. One tree is keeping her up at night.

"You can see the tree is basically rotten," she said.

The tree is on her next door neighbor's property, and it's leaning over Albert's roof. She says it looks like it's about to fall over.

"I'm worried that a good, hard rain or something will really kind of force it all the way out of the ground," she said.

Falling limbs have been a threat for a while. Two have broken off and pierced her roof. She's had to patch the holes in her ceiling.

"It came through like an arrow, came straight through the roof," she said.

Albert is in a tough spot right now because she says her neighbor can't afford to cut down the tree and neither can she. These types of cases come across the 2 On Your Side desk often.

The best thing to do is document the tree by taking photos and inform your insurance company. You can also send the property owner a certified letter, so the concern is in writing.

Albert says she has already contacted her insurance company, which says it can't do anything unless the tree falls.