Neighbor kills man with crossbow while trying to save him from dog attack

ADAMS, Mass. - A man apparently shot and killed his neighbor with a crossbow while trying to rescue him from two attacking pit bulls.

Investigators believe the man called police after he heard a commotion Wednesday afternoon.

The neighbor "could hear somebody screaming for help, saying, 'please shoot the dogs," Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington said at a news conference Thursday.

Harrington says the neighbor grabbed his crossbow and fired, striking one of the pit bulls in the scruff of the neck. The arrow then went through a closed door and hit the victim, 27-year-old Joshua Jadusingh, while he was trying to barricade himself from the dogs.

A child in a nearby room was unharmed.

The district attorney says the dogs kept fighting after that.

Police had received multiple 911 calls and found the two dogs "engaging in a volatile confrontation." Prosecutors said the dogs had a history of aggressive behavior.

Officials said the dogs went after responding officers and were killed by police. Both dogs lived at the victim's home.

Authorities say Jadusingh's death appears accidental. The neighbor is cooperating with police and no charges are expected, prosecutors said.

The neighbor has a license for the crossbow, which he uses for hunting. The district attorney called the man a good Samaritan, adding he's “very distraught” and was good friends with the victim.