Nebraska softball ends Southeastern's season in regional final
BATON ROUGE - After pulling off two upsets of LSU, the Southeastern softball team's magic ended in the Baton Rouge Regional final against Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to two solo home runs, and didn't look back in an 8-0 win. Nebraska is going to a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.
Jordy Bahl continued her dominance at the plate and in the circle for the Cornhuskers, going 2-for-2 with a home run while tossing a complete game one-hitter.
Southeastern loses in the regional final for the second straight season. The Lions finish 2025 with a 50-16 record.
