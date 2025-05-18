80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nebraska softball ends Southeastern's season in regional final

2 hours 40 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, May 18 2025 May 18, 2025 May 18, 2025 6:11 PM May 18, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - After pulling off two upsets of LSU, the Southeastern softball team's magic ended in the Baton Rouge Regional final against Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to two solo home runs, and didn't look back in an 8-0 win. Nebraska is going to a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.

Jordy Bahl continued her dominance at the plate and in the circle for the Cornhuskers, going 2-for-2 with a home run while tossing a complete game one-hitter.

Southeastern loses in the regional final for the second straight season. The Lions finish 2025 with a 50-16 record.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days