Nearly nine months later, still few leads in woman's mysterious killing
BATON ROUGE - Police say a lack of evidence has prevented them from making much headway after a woman was gunned down for no discernible reason earlier this year.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says they're looking for two men potentially tied to the murder of Nessa Hartley.
Hartley was shot in mid-January while dropping off her friend in a usually quiet neighborhood on Brookshire Avenue. Hartley and her friend were returning from a birthday celebration earlier that night.
With little evidence to go on, investigators have been unable to identify any possible suspects or come up with a detailed description for those responsible. The evidence they do have includes some inconclusive DNA from Hartley's car door and some nearby surveillance video.
While the investigation is ongoing, BRPD says it's had to temporarily shelf it while the department looks into other cases.
