Nearly 70 pounds of meth seized on I-20 during traffic stop Monday morning
RICHLAND PARISH - Louisiana State Troopers recovered nearly 70 pounds of meth from a vehicle during a routine traffic stop.
Troopers stopped a vehicle traveling east on I-20 in Richland Parish. They became suspicious of criminal activity during the stop and got consent to search the vehicle.
During the search, troopers were able to retrieve approximately 66 pounds, or an estimated $6,000-worth, of crystal meth.
