Nearly 5,500 people without power in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - Nearly 5,500 people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to outage maps.

Entergy maps show the outage around the Inniswold area, while DEMCO has customers out around the Shenandoah neighborhood. As of 2:16 p.m., Entergy said 4,067 were without power and DEMCO had 1,408 without power.

DEMCO's map estimates power restored as of 5 p.m. WBRZ has reached out to Entergy officials regarding a cause and an estimated restoration time; texts to customers indicate restoration will happen around 4:30 p.m.