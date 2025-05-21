74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NBA YoungBoy adds second NOLA date to upcoming tour

3 hours 2 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 12:45 PM May 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Due to popular demand, Baton Rouge native NBA YoungBoy has added a second Louisiana show to his upcoming tour.

The MASA tour kicks off in Dallas and Austin in September. He'll travel around the country and the final tour date was originally Oct. 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. 

On Wednesday, the facility said they are adding a second date, Oct. 20, and he will do back-to-back shows in the city. 

Trending News

You can find ticket information and other tour date locations at the website here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days