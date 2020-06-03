NBA planning 22-team return to regular season beginning in July

Reports say the NBA is proposing a plan to have 22 teams play out the remainder of the season that was suspended by the coronavirus outbreak back in March.

ESPN reports the plan would bring the teams, including the 16 current playoff clubs, to Orlando to play out eight regular season games. The results of those games will decide the final playoff field.

The season would begin July 31 and run through Oct. 12, per the plan.

The play-in format requires a double-elimination format for the 8th seed, a single-elimination for the 9th seed, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

The proposal will be officially introduced at the NBA's Board of Governors meeting late Thursday morning, and it is expected to win approval.