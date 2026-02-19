83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Navy veteran's home receives new roof under Owens Corning program honoring military members

3 hours 43 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, February 19 2026 Feb 19, 2026 February 19, 2026 8:10 AM February 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A U.S. Navy veteran's home received a new roof on Thursday through a program that has aided nearly 800 members of the military over the past decade.

Since 2016, more than 775 veterans or other members of the military through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Owens Corning manufactures roofing material.

Work began shortly after sun-up at the Gardere-area home of Hughes Lundy, whose roof was 20 years old. Owens Corning donated material and Garcia Roofing provided labor through a partnership with Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge.

Trending News

Lundy applied for the roof program at www.owenscorning.com/roofdeployment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days