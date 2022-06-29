81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

National EMS Academy announces training class dates to combat responder shortage

3 hours 26 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, June 29 2022 Jun 29, 2022 June 29, 2022 6:15 AM June 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LOUISIANA - Dates have been announced for upcoming training classes led by Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy. 

“These classes allow us to keep our ranks filled, which is vital to our company’s success,” said Director of the National EMS Academy Taylor Richard. “Hosting these variations of classes are not only allowing us to fill our open positions, but they are contributing to helping alleviate the national EMS shortage.”

Accelerated classes are scheduled to be held starting August 29 and traditional classes start August 15.

Louisiana classes will be held in:

Alexandria

Baton Rouge

Covington

Trending News

Houma

Lafayette

Lake Charles

New Orleans

To learn more about the programs or to register for a class, visit becomeamedic.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days