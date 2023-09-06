National Championship winning LSU women's basketball sets 2023 SEC schedule

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference announced the women’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season and the LSU Tigers will open at home on January 4 against Missouri.

The new schedule is highlighted by a home game against South Carolina on January 25, a Thursday night and a road trip to Tennessee a month later to the face the Lady Vols.

The South Carolina matchup features the last two National Champions and is a second showing of last years meeting in Columbia on Super Bowl Sunday, it was a matchup of the nation’s final two undefeated teams and was viewed by 1.47 million people on ESPN, marking the largest audience for a women’s basketball regular season game in over a decade.

For the second year in a row, LSU will go to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on February 8. The Tigers will return home for their second game of the season against Alabama on February 11 before going to Bryan-College Station for their second game against Texas A&M on February 19, a Monday.

LSU will take on Auburn for the second time on February 22 at home and will then head to Knoxville for a matchup against Tennessee on February 25. The Tigers will go to Athens to face Georgia on February 29 before finishing conference play at home on March 3 against Kentucky.

LSU 2024 SEC Schedule: Trending News NAKAMOTO: Disgraced former Plaquemine chief violates probation, judge extends it

Tangipahoa Parish Christmas tree farm inoperable for 2023 holiday season due to drought 1/4 Missouri Baton Rouge, La. 1/7 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 1/11 Texas A&M Baton Rouge, La. 1/14 Auburn Auburn, Ala. 1/18 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 1/21 Arkansas Baton Rouge, La. 1/25 South Carolina Baton Rouge, La. 1/28 Mississippi St. Starkville, Miss. 2/4 Florida Baton Rouge, La. 2/8 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. 2/11 Alabama Baton Rouge, La. 2/19 Texas A&M Bryan-College Station, Tex. 2/22 Auburn Baton Rouge, La. 2/25 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 2/29 Georgia Athens, Ga. 3/3 Kentucky Baton Rouge, La.

Current Streaks vs. SEC Opponents: