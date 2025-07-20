78°
Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department holds ribbon cutting for new station
NAPOLEONVILLE - The Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department held a ribbon cutting Saturday for its new station.
Over the past five years, fire officials with the department said it worked to turn a warehouse into their new station.
