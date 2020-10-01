Latest Weather Blog
Nakamoto sources: Son of La. State Police colonel involved in deadly crash
MONROE - The son of Louisiana's State Police superintendent, who is also a trooper, was involved in a crash where two people were killed in north Louisiana Thursday night, sources told WBRZ.
Kaleb Reeves, the son of Col. Kevin Reeves, was involved in the crash while on duty and while driving a Louisiana State Police vehicle, sources told WBRZ's Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto. The sources asked not to be identified.
The two people, whose names have not been released, were in another vehicle involved in the crash in Ouachita Parish sometime after 7 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened on US 165 in Richwood, a community just outside and south of the Monroe city limits.
State Police have not responded to emails from WBRZ about the wreck.
The Reeves are from the northeastern Louisiana area.
A Monroe TV station, KTVE, reported on its website, the crash involved a trooper and had pictures of a mangled crash scene.
Check back for updates.
