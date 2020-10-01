66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nakamoto sources: Son of La. State Police colonel involved in deadly crash

1 hour 26 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 October 01, 2020 10:29 PM October 01, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE - The son of Louisiana's State Police superintendent, who is also a trooper, was involved in a crash where two people were killed in north Louisiana Thursday night, sources told WBRZ.

Kaleb Reeves, the son of Col. Kevin Reeves, was involved in the crash while on duty and while driving a Louisiana State Police vehicle, sources told WBRZ's Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto.  The sources asked not to be identified.

The two people, whose names have not been released, were in another vehicle involved in the crash in Ouachita Parish sometime after 7 p.m. Thursday. 

The crash happened on US 165 in Richwood, a community just outside and south of the Monroe city limits.  

State Police have not responded to emails from WBRZ about the wreck.

The Reeves are from the northeastern Louisiana area.

A Monroe TV station, KTVE, reported on its website, the crash involved a trooper and had pictures of a mangled crash scene. 

Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days