Myles Brennan leaving LSU after being sidelined by injury in 2021

BATON ROUGE - Myles Brennan, who was once poised to take over the Tigers' offense after Joe Burrow's departure to the NFL, is now planning to leave LSU.

Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday that Brennan, who's missed the entirety of the 2021 season so far with an injury to his left arm, plans to enter the transfer portal. It wasn't immediately clear where his next landing spot might be.

“He felt like he needed to find a place that he can go play for one year, he can start…it was a tough decision” - Coach O on Myles Brennan hitting the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/DZnPAdhCfM — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 1, 2021

The senior quarterback tweeted a message to fans later Monday afternoon confirming his decision to leave.

Will forever hold a very special place in my heart. Forever LSU ???? pic.twitter.com/DSXjGHKrlo — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) November 1, 2021

Brennan was groomed to be the starter heading into the fall. But his season was cut short before it even began when he broke his left arm at a fishing camp just weeks before the Tigers opened the regular season.