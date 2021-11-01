76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Myles Brennan leaving LSU after being sidelined by injury in 2021

5 hours 6 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, November 01 2021 Nov 1, 2021 November 01, 2021 12:01 PM November 01, 2021 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Myles Brennan, who was once poised to take over the Tigers' offense after Joe Burrow's departure to the NFL, is now planning to leave LSU.

Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday that Brennan, who's missed the entirety of the 2021 season so far with an injury to his left arm, plans to enter the transfer portal. It wasn't immediately clear where his next landing spot might be.

The senior quarterback tweeted a message to fans later Monday afternoon confirming his decision to leave. 

Trending News

Brennan was groomed to be the starter heading into the fall. But his season was cut short before it even began when he broke his left arm at a fishing camp just weeks before the Tigers opened the regular season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days