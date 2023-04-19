Murder suspects taken into custody after standoff near Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A standoff involving multiple murder suspects triggered a massive police response off Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The situation was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on North Harrells Ferry Road, just off South Sherwood Forest.

Photos showed police staging outside Woodspring Suites, described online as a chain of "extended stay" hotels. Police also appeared to be blocking off the entrance of the neighboring Magnolia Trace apartment complex, as well as blocking off traffic from turning onto North Harrells Ferry at the Sherwood Forest intersection.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken into custody, two of whom were wanted for murder. No injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.