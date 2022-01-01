Murder suspect still at large following Wednesday night Baker shooting

BAKER - Baker Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Wednesday night on the 4200 block of Groom Rd.

Authorities identified the victim as 21-year Taurus Matthews Jr. Police say Matthews Jr. was shot twice before eventually succumbing to his wounds.

Baker Police also identified 20-year-old Randy Oneal Flot as a suspect. Flot is wanted on the charges of Second Degree Murder and Illegal Use of Weapons.