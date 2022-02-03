48°
Latest Weather Blog
Murder suspect back in Baton Rouge to face charges in apartment killing
BATON ROUGE - A man was extradited to East Baton Rouge to face charges after he allegedly shot someone at an apartment complex near Siegen Lane and fled the parish.
Marquel Jones, 19, was taken into custody in Houma last week on charges tied to the Jan. 11 shooting at the Hidden Oaks apartments on Industriplex Boulevard. He was taken back to the Baton Rouge area by law enforcement Wednesday evening.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the killing stemmed from an argument between Jones and the victim, 25-year-old Randall Watkins Jr.. Watkins was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died days later.
Trending News
Jones was taken to the East Baton Rouge jail where he was booked for second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman shot to death Wednesday afternoon
-
Body found in Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge
-
Worship of folk saint linked to fatal hotel shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Krewe of Spanish Town President says festivities will remain unaffected regardless of...
-
Healthy food initiative continues to close grocery gap in Baton Rouge