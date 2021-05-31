Multiple shootings over Memorial Day weekend in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seven separate shootings that killed three and injured 12 happened across New Orleans in a violent Memorial Day weekend that saw a 12-year-old among the dead, according to information from the city’s police department.

WWL-TV reports the child was fatally shot Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. in the Holy Cross neighborhood. First responders took her to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. Also injured in the shooting were a 19-year-old man and an unknown third victim, who were both hospitalized.

A half-hour later Saturday night, another shooting happened around 11:09 p.m. in the area of the city known as New Orleans East, officials said, sending one female to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Two minutes later, another New Orleans East shooting was reported, with a man taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to WWL.

By Sunday morning, a fourth shooting was reported in the New Orleans neighborhood of Gentilly, with a female shot and taken to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, officials discovered another shooting when someone with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the TV stations reports a pair of car-to-car shootings left two people dead Saturday.

No suspects were immediately named in the shootings, and New Orleans police haven’t publicly identified those killed in the shootings, pending notification of their families.