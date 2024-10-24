86°
Five student transported to hospital from Geo Prep Mid-City Academy
BATON ROUGE — Five students were taken to hospitals from Geo Prep Mid-City Academy on Thursday.
Sources tell WBRZ that students may have eaten some type of edibles.
Five patients were taken from the school in ambulances. Their ages and conditions are unknown.
WBRZ has called the school and asked for more information.
