Multiple people hurt after shooting at Southern fraternity house

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a Southern University fraternity house that left multiple people injured.

Watch live newscasts here.

The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were injured and seven of them were brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

#BREAKING: Line of BRPD officers near Southern University after multi-victim shooting outside Kappa Alpha Psu fraternity. No life-threatening injuries reported. Stayed tuned on @WBRZ as we gather more info. pic.twitter.com/OhqFaS7Ijh — Kalista Mitrisin (@KalistaMitrisin) October 21, 2022

Police detained one person after the shooting, but sources say the person may not have been involved.

The shooting comes at the end of Southern's homecoming week and just a day before the university's homecoming game against the Virginia University of Lynchburg. The school hosted several events in the last few days, including a concert Thursday night.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Southern University issued a statement regarding the shooting:

This morning, a shooting occurred near Southern University and A&M College. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend. Details, including any changes to security protocols and Homecoming activities, will be shared as they are updated.