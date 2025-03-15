Multiple Mardi Gras parades in capital region rescheduled after being rained out last week

BATON ROUGE — Multiple Mardi Gras parades originally scheduled for last week have been rescheduled.

Mid-City Mardi Gras parade that had been scheduled for last weekend has been reset for Sunday.

Parade organizers say the festivities will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, along North Boulevard — the parade's regular route. The parade will be held on the first Sunday of Lent — five days after the end of the Carnival season — but the weather will be dry.

Heavy rains on Feb. 23 forced the postponement. Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.

The Pawdi Gras Parade originally scheduled for Monday was rescheduled for Sunday, March 16. The parade, which now rolls at 4 p.m. will now be called St. Pawdi Gras.