76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple Mardi Gras parades in capital region rescheduled after being rained out last week

1 week 1 day 13 hours ago Thursday, March 06 2025 Mar 6, 2025 March 06, 2025 5:23 PM March 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Multiple Mardi Gras parades originally scheduled for last week have been rescheduled.

Mid-City Mardi Gras parade that had been scheduled for last weekend has been reset for Sunday.

Parade organizers say the festivities will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, along North Boulevard — the parade's regular route. The parade will be held on the first Sunday of Lent — five days after the end of the Carnival season — but the weather will be dry.

Heavy rains on Feb. 23 forced the postponement. Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.

The Pawdi Gras Parade originally scheduled for Monday was rescheduled for Sunday, March 16. The parade, which now rolls at 4 p.m. will now be called St. Pawdi Gras. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days