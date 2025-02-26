61°
Multiple fatalities after crash at Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people are dead after a crash at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive, according to sources.

LSU issued a statement to students saying officers are working a major traffic crash at the intersection and to avoid the area. The two vehicles involved were a motorcycle and car.

No other information is available at this time.

