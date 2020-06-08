83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple crews wrestle early morning house fire on South Harrell's Ferry Road

3 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2020 Jun 8, 2020 June 08, 2020 7:59 AM June 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Multiple teams of firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at an abandoned home within the 19000 block of South Harrell's Ferry Road, early Monday morning.

Eastside Fire Department was dispatched to the incident shortly before 7 a.m., and officials say so far, the blaze has not resulted in any injuries.

Eastside's first responders are being assisted by members of St. George Fire Department and Central Fire Department while EMS also remains on the scene, standing by should emergency medical services become necessary.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days