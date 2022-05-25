Mugging victim shoots armed robber; teenage suspect and mother arrested

Ermonee Bell (left) and Prince Bell (right)

HAMMOND - A 17-year-old was brought to a hospital after the person he tried to mug shot him in the chest.

According to a Facebook post from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Klein Road in Hammond on May 14. Further investigation showed that Ermonee Bell, 17, had tried to rob someone, which led to a struggle and the shots being fired.

When they arrived, deputies saw Bell, 17, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. Bell was taken to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries before he was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on counts of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Additionally, Bell's mother, 42-year-old Prince Bell, was arrested and charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor.