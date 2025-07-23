MSY officials say the airport will need 15 new gates, other upgrades by 2031 if growth continues

NEW ORLEANS — Louis Armstrong International Airport officials say that, given current passenger growth trends, the airport will need 15 more gates, a new parking garage, new ticket counters, upgraded security checkpoints, and expanded baggage claim areas by 2031, The Advocate reports.

The airport is in the early stages of planning a second new terminal, Aviation Director Kevin Dolliole told the New Orleans City Council Transportation Committee on Tuesday.

The airport would need an increased capacity once its passenger count reaches 9.7 million departing passengers annually, the MSY official said.

Dolliole said projections call for more than a dozen more gates and an additional 31,000 square feet of ticket lobby space, 53,000 square feet of security checkpoint space and 78,000 square feet of baggage claim area.

The first phase of a new $52 million road will be built on airport property connecting the north terminal with the old south terminal, where economy parking, employee parking and rental car lots are located. The Advocate reports this road will be dedicated for shuttle buses that currently have to navigate public streets to get between the old airport terminal and the new one.

A $45 million baggage explosion detection system is also under construction with a late 2026 target date.

“New Orleans, like the rest of the country, is experiencing it,” Dolliole said. “It’s seen in the industry as a temporary thing and that we will get back to normal.”

The Advocate reports that Dolliole's comments were made as part of an update on the airport’s master planning process, which kicked off nearly two years ago and is nearing completion.

The airport will present its findings to locals later this summer. After this happens, the airport will finalize a more detailed master plan with construction timelines, estimated price tags and funding sources.

The Louis Armstrong International Airport’s $1.3 billion North Terminal opened six years ago to rave reviews from designers and customer satisfaction surveys. New routes have also since been added, with more on the way, including direct nonstop service to Los Angeles and Las Vegas on Breez, the paper reports.

Passenger counts have increased from 5.9 million in 2022 to 6.6 million last year.

