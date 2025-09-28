90°
Latest Weather Blog
Mrs. Telugu USA talks about her reign as first ever queen and competing internationally
BATON ROUGE— A Baton Rouge native was named the first-ever Mrs. Telugu USA and will soon compete on a global stage.
Dr. Thirumalini Dasari beat out over 200 other contestants at the first-ever Mrs. Telugu USA pageant at the Irving Arts Center in Dallas on May 5.
She was awarded the Crown of Heritage, designed in South America and modeled after other pageants like Miss Universe.
Dasari said the Telugu Community in the U.S. is the fastest-growing South Asian community in the United States, with an estimated population of 1.2 to 1.5 million people.
Trending News
Dasari has been selected as a finalist to participate internationally at the Elevitta Mrs. India World in Mumbai, India, starting on October 26.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Blue Store Chicken opening soon in Ascension Parish
-
14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo held in Amite
-
Family of Southern student who died in hazing incident files lawsuit against...
-
Callihan gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Loranger woman,...
-
Season ticket holders unhappy over Tiger Stadium improvements, obstructed view
Sports Video
-
FINAL: No. 4 LSU loses 24-19 to No. 13 Ole Miss
-
FINAL: Southern loses 38-13 to Jackson State in the Boombox Classic
-
LSU hits the road to face Ole Miss Saturday on WBRZ
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 5: Tigers go to war in...
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: East Ascension beats Denham Springs...