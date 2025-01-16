'Mr. Prada' indicted in killing of Baton Rouge therapist

BATON ROUGE - TikTok creator Mr. Prada has been indicted in the September killing of Baton Rouge therapist Nicholas Abraham.

Terryon Thomas, who uses the name Mr. Prada on social media, was indicted on first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Abraham, 69, was found dead, wrapped in a tarp and dumped alongside U.S. Hwy. 51 in Tangipahoa Parish on Sept. 29.

Thomas, 20, became a potential suspect after he was seen driving Abraham's car. He is accused of leading police on a vehicle chase before crashing the car and running away.

Sheriff's office records say surveillance video shows Abraham was last seen alive outside Thomas’ apartment complex the day before his body was found.

Abraham's DNA was found inside Thomas' blood-spattered apartment.

Witnesses told deputies Thomas appeared to be struggling while dragging a blue tarp down the stairs of his apartment complex before loading it into Abraham's car.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 28.