MOVE-IN DAY: Southern football arrives on campus ahead of fall camp
BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team is back on campus in preparation for the 2025 season.
Jaguar football players moved in to their rooms Monday ahead of the beginning of fall camp on Tuesday. Since Southern plays in a Week 0 game on August 23, they start practice a week early.
The Jaguars open the 2025 season in Atlanta against North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
