82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Move-in day for Southern University students: What to bring and what to leave at home

1 hour 33 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 6:52 AM August 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's move-in day for incoming Southern University students, and to keep things running as smoothly as possible, school officials have provided a list to remind avid movers of what to bring and what to leave at home.

 

Things like toiletries, bedding, and cleaning supplies are essentials, and students are also welcome to bring their own mini microwave or fridge. 

Trending News

Things like hot plates, candles, and extension cords are not allowed, however. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days