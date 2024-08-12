Move-in day for Southern University students: What to bring and what to leave at home

BATON ROUGE - It's move-in day for incoming Southern University students, and to keep things running as smoothly as possible, school officials have provided a list to remind avid movers of what to bring and what to leave at home.

Things like toiletries, bedding, and cleaning supplies are essentials, and students are also welcome to bring their own mini microwave or fridge.

Things like hot plates, candles, and extension cords are not allowed, however.