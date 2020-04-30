77°
Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries in crash Sunday morning

Thursday, April 30 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A motorcycle crash in Livingston resulted in the death of 65-year-old Richard Scott of Covington Sunday.

The crash occurred as Scott was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 on a 2003 Harley Davidson Fat Boy Sunday morning, according to a Louisiana State Police news release.

Scott struggled with a curve and traveled off the roadway, striking a ditch that ejected him from the motorcycle, authorities say.

Despite the DOT approved helmet that the motorcyclist was wearing, he sustained serious injuries. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment. 

Authorities were notified Scott succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, but impairment is unknown at this time.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Scott for analysis and the investigation is ongoing. 

