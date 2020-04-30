Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries in crash Sunday morning
LIVINGSTON PARISH- A motorcycle crash in Livingston resulted in the death of 65-year-old Richard Scott of Covington Sunday.
The crash occurred as Scott was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 on a 2003 Harley Davidson Fat Boy Sunday morning, according to a Louisiana State Police news release.
Scott struggled with a curve and traveled off the roadway, striking a ditch that ejected him from the motorcycle, authorities say.
Despite the DOT approved helmet that the motorcyclist was wearing, he sustained serious injuries. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities were notified Scott succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, but impairment is unknown at this time.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Scott for analysis and the investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities respond to fire at grocery store on Foster Drive
-
Heavy smoke emeging from Foster Grocery
-
Rebel Graphix creates and posts inspiratonal signs across Baton Rouge
-
LSU Foundation to lay off a number of employees, Thursday
-
Businesses trying to find as many masks as possible ahead of Friday's...