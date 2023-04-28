70°
Motorcycle wreck shuts down I-10 exit ramp at LA 1
PORT ALLEN - A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking the southbound exit to LA 1 along I-10 West.
The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m., with deputies shutting down the exit ramp so emergency responders could reach the crash scene, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
There is currently no word on injuries.
