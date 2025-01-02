64°
Mother seeking financial help after son was injured in shooting Bayou Classic weekend
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting that happened in New Orleans on the weekend of the Bayou Classic.
Jacoby Payne, 15, was left paralyzed after the shooting left him with broken ribs and a punctured spine.
Payne's family members organized a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.
