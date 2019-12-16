Mother leaves 3 kids alone overnight on school bus to smoke marijuana on boat

GULFPORT, Fla. - A mother of three was arrested in Florida after she left them alone a school bus overnight so she could spend the night smoking marijuana with a man on a boat offshore.

Police say an officer doing a patrol found the mini-bus, labeled “Meg’s Playhouse and Preschool”, parked in the Gulfport municipal beach parking lot around 4:40 a.m.

The officer found three children, ages 3, 6 and 9, alone inside the bus in deplorable conditions. Inside the bus was a bin of unrefrigerated food and a five-gallon bucket near the front door intended to be used as a makeshift toilet for the children.

“The children told the officer that their mother had left them there at approximately 9:00 p.m. the night before and went out on a boat,” the Gulfport Police Department said in a press release.

Gulfport marine patrol was launched and eventually located the mother, Andrea L Kerins, 33, aboard a boat owned by a man named Yuri Radzibaba, 46. Officers also learned that she had been smoking marijuana all night and planned to stay on the boat until morning.

“The children had no access to a phone to call their mother for help… [and] the children had no clothing other than what they were wearing,” Gulfport Police said.

The children were taken from Kerins, a transient whose last known address was in Lafayette, Tennessee, by Florida Department of Children and Families for the meantime while the case is being investigated and she was charged with three counts of felony child neglect.