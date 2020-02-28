Mother, grandmother get 20 years for chaining Alabama boy

Autauga County Sheriff's Office

PRATTVILLE, Ala.- A mother and grandmother were sentenced to 20 years in prison after chaining up a naked boy.

The boy's mother, Dannielle Nicole Martin, 32, and his grandmother, Vickie Seale Higgenbotham, 58, were given maximum sentences on Thursday after pleading guilty to aggravated child abuse.

Autauga County authorities responded to an anonymous call in 2018 where the 13-year-old boy was found naked and chained to a door. The boy and his two siblings were removed from the home.

The boy's stepfather pleaded guilty to child abuse, a lesser charge than the women. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and nearly two years of supervised probation.

Two of the boy's uncles pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and got six months unsupervised probation, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.