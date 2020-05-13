Most state parks, museums reopening this weekend

Photo: Louisiana State Parks

BATON ROUGE - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says most of Louisiana's state parks and museums will be among the facilities reopening to the public this weekend.

Nungesser announced Wednesday that 18 State Parks, all 18 State Historic Sites, and all 9 State Museum buildings will reopen under the new guidelines after the stay-at-home order expires May 15.

"As we begin a careful, safe process to reopen Louisiana, the tourism and travel industry is faced with the task of recovering to the record-breaking success we saw prior to this crisis,” Nungesser said in a statement. “I urge everyone in the state to take this time to be safe, but also get out and enjoy all the wonderful things right here in our backyard, like our state parks, historic sites, and state museums. The road to our recovery starts with the strong people of Louisiana.”

Louisiana residents can now begin making reservations to stay at the 18 state parks starting Friday. All previously-booked out-of-state reservations are being canceled. Additionally, all 18 State Historic Sites will also open on Friday.

Three state parks, which were used as isolation areas for coronavirus patients, will remain closed for the time being. Those state parks are Chicot State Park in Ville Platte, Lake Bistineau State Park in Doyline, and Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego.

