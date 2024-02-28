Mosquito abatement experts share home remedies to 'fight the bite'

BATON ROUGE - The recent swarm of aggressive northern floodwater mosquitoes has the EBR's Mosquito Abatement center booked up with appointments for the next five weeks.

Experts are recommending a few home remedies in the meantime. Randy Vaeth with EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control says calling a pest control company to your home for a barrier treatment would cost a pretty penny, but prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. The chemical sprayed around entryways will linger for 30 days or more.

"A lot of the complaints we're getting are mosquitoes are getting in the house, and they're resting in the carport, they're resting in the alcove around the door. And when you open the door to take the groceries in, they come in with it," Vaeth said.

Some pest control companies also sell the equipment and pesticides for homeowners to do it themselves, but Vaeth says you can't get those specific sprays from hardware and grocery stores.

Another less expensive option is to use flying insect spray in your home. Vaeth recommends spraying toward the ceiling as you back out of the room, close the door and do not enter for 30 minutes. If it's a bedroom, make sure the bedding is covered.

Although most store bought pesticides are safe for pets and people, the urge to take a more natural approach is understandable. Vaeth says he hasn't seen any scientific evidence that organic products are effective at killing a massive amount of mosquitoes, but certain oils can prevent them from biting your skin.

"Some of the alternatives to DEET for instance that you get for a repellent, oil of lemon, eucalyptus can be quite effective but you have to be careful around your face," Vaeth said.

If you decide to go for a mosquito trap, traditional bug zappers and citronella candles are only recommended for outdoor use. Traps that use UV lights and CO2 are highly effective at attracting and killing female mosquitoes.