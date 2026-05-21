Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City Police: Man faces drug distribution charges after traffic stop with toddler in car
MORGAN CITY — A man was arrested after Morgan City Police Department narcotics investigators found drugs and cash while he had a toddler in his vehicle during a traffic stop on La. Highway 182.
According to police, the stop happened on May 20 and the driver was identified as Deonte Devon Harris, 28, of Saint Gabriel Street in Patterson.
Two adult passengers and a 2-year-old were also in the vehicle at the time, police say.
Investigators reportedly found a large amount of suspected marijuana, THC vape cartridges, synthetic cannabinoids and U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.
The suspected marijuana weighed approximately 738 grams. Police also recovered approximately five fluid ounces of suspected liquid synthetic cannabinoids and 10 THC vape cartridges.
Trending News
Harris was arrested and taken to the Morgan City Police Department for booking. He faces charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, transactions involving proceeds from drug activity, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and a traffic violation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senate committee shrinks LA GATOR and education funding to address deficit
-
Louisiana House committee OKs amendment making changes to proposed congressional map
-
One Tank Trips: Institute For Marine Mammal Studies
-
30th St. Jude Dream Home is ready to be given away!
-
Baton Rouge's Valor Gallery honors fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball sees season come to an early end in SEC Tournament...
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time
-
LSU baseball makes final push to save their season
-
LSU softball takes down Virginia Tech to win Baton Rouge Regional, advances...