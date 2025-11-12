Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City Police arrest man accused of setting multiple fires
MORGAN CITY — A man wanted by Morgan City Police for multiple alleged arsons has been arrested.
Brittan Boudreaux, 41, allegedly set fires along Brashear Avenue on Nov. 3. When police arrived, they found that someone had attempted to start fires on the exterior of two businesses in the area.
"Since that time, the department has received several additional complaints involving suspicious activity, including surveillance camera tampering and thefts at multiple business locations throughout Morgan City," officials said.
Later on Nov. 6, officers responded to a garbage can that was set on fire in the Swamp Gardens area. After releasing a photo of the suspect to the public, Boudreaux was identified as the alleged arsonist behind both incidents.
On Boudreaux was arrested and charged with simple arson, attempted simple arson, theft under $1,000 and simple criminal damage to property, as well as two counts of criminal mischief (tampering with property) and three counts of criminal trespassing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Baton Rouge for series of 'Meat-Up' events
-
On top of holiday programing, Manship Theatre opens theater to community partners...
-
Convicted killer out on bond sentenced to 10 years after fatal 2022...
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting Independence Police officer after search near...
-
39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive raising money for food ahead of...
Sports Video
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
-
70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death...
-
Brian Kelly sues LSU, alleging university now seeks to fire him 'for...