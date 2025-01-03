Morgan City man killed while walking along La. 19 in East Feliciana Parish

WILSON — State Police said Friday that a Morgan City man was killed while walking along La. 19 at night while wearing dark-colored clothing.

Herman Kilbourne III, 50, was struck Thursday evening just north of Carruth Road. Troopers said Kilbourne was walking northbound and was hit by a southbound Infiniti. Kilbourne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology tests are pending on the Kilbourne and the driver of the Infiniti, whom police did not identify.