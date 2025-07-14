Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City man arrested after he allegedly threatened coworkers with a gun
AMELIA — A Morgan City man was arrested after he allegedly threatened coworkers with a gun and said he would come back with an assault rifle Friday morning, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Deputies said Paul Hebert showed up to a worksite near Amelia on July 11 and got into an argument with supervisors over a payroll issue. APSO said that Hebert brought a handgun with him and threatened other people at the worksite.
Before he left, Hebert allegedly then threatened to return with an assault rifle to resolve the issue if he needed to.
Deputies contacted St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, which was able to arrest Hebert at his home in Morgan City.
Hebert was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He was released on a $25,000 bond.
