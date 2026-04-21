Morgan City crews to conduct smoke tests on sewer lines along several streets

MORGAN CITY — Residents can expect to see smoke coming out of street drains as crews in Morgan City test the city's drainage and sewer systems on Tuesday.

The smoke is a result of this testing and is no cause for alarm, officials said. Smoke testing is a common way to find leaks in plumbing, sewage and drainage lines.

Areas being tested include:

Victor II Boulevard

Willard Street

Clothilde Street

Marguerite Street

8th Street

Brashear Avenue