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Morgan City crews to conduct smoke tests on sewer lines along several streets
MORGAN CITY — Residents can expect to see smoke coming out of street drains as crews in Morgan City test the city's drainage and sewer systems on Tuesday.
The smoke is a result of this testing and is no cause for alarm, officials said. Smoke testing is a common way to find leaks in plumbing, sewage and drainage lines.
Areas being tested include:
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Victor II Boulevard
Willard Street
Clothilde Street
Marguerite Street
8th Street
Brashear Avenue
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