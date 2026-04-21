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Morgan City crews to conduct smoke tests on sewer lines along several streets

50 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 April 21, 2026 9:57 AM April 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — Residents can expect to see smoke coming out of street drains as crews in Morgan City test the city's drainage and sewer systems on Tuesday.

The smoke is a result of this testing and is no cause for alarm, officials said. Smoke testing is a common way to find leaks in plumbing, sewage and drainage lines. 

Areas being tested include: 

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Victor II Boulevard
Willard Street
Clothilde Street
Marguerite Street
8th Street
Brashear Avenue

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